Youth charity to benefit from £1,925 grant from Hitchin Committee

A Hitchin-based charity for young people is set to receive almost £2,000 in grant funding from North Hertfordshire District Council’s Hitchin Committee.

Phase, a charity that supports the wellbeing and development of young people aged 5–18, was awarded £1,925 by the Hitchin Committee at its meeting last month.

The money will enable Phase, which was established in the town 18 years ago, to provide six mentoring sessions to secondary school children across Hitchin.

Those receiving mentoring may be suffering from social isolation, increased mental health struggles, loneliness, anxiety and other issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kieran Murphy, director at Phase, said: “Phase are extremely pleased and grateful for the support of the Hitchin Area Committee.

“This grant enables Phase to support young people across Hitchin through our virtual mentoring programme as they work through the struggles that lockdown has raised, the difficulties of social isolation and the impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Phase want to provide young people with a safe space to express themselves as we all work towards a new normal.”

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of the Hitchin Committee said: “I’m delighted that this grant has been awarded to a very worthy charity. Young people have been particularly vulnerable to social isolation and mental health issues during the pandemic, and hopefully these mentoring sessions will help them to overcome these.”

To find out more about NHDC’s Community Grant scheme, visit: north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/community-grants