Advanced search

Youth charity to benefit from £1,925 grant from Hitchin Committee

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 07 July 2020

Hitchin-based charity Phase will benefit from a £1,925 grant from NHDC's Hitchin Committee. Picture: Kieran Murphy

Hitchin-based charity Phase will benefit from a £1,925 grant from NHDC's Hitchin Committee. Picture: Kieran Murphy

Archant

A Hitchin-based charity for young people is set to receive almost £2,000 in grant funding from North Hertfordshire District Council’s Hitchin Committee.

Phase, a charity that supports the wellbeing and development of young people aged 5–18, was awarded £1,925 by the Hitchin Committee at its meeting last month.

The money will enable Phase, which was established in the town 18 years ago, to provide six mentoring sessions to secondary school children across Hitchin.

Those receiving mentoring may be suffering from social isolation, increased mental health struggles, loneliness, anxiety and other issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Kieran Murphy, director at Phase, said: “Phase are extremely pleased and grateful for the support of the Hitchin Area Committee.

“This grant enables Phase to support young people across Hitchin through our virtual mentoring programme as they work through the struggles that lockdown has raised, the difficulties of social isolation and the impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Phase want to provide young people with a safe space to express themselves as we all work towards a new normal.”

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of the Hitchin Committee said: “I’m delighted that this grant has been awarded to a very worthy charity. Young people have been particularly vulnerable to social isolation and mental health issues during the pandemic, and hopefully these mentoring sessions will help them to overcome these.”

To find out more about NHDC’s Community Grant scheme, visit: north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/community-grants

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Youth charity to benefit from £1,925 grant from Hitchin Committee

Hitchin-based charity Phase will benefit from a £1,925 grant from NHDC's Hitchin Committee. Picture: Kieran Murphy

All smiles on ‘Super Saturday’ as revellers return to Hitchin

Julie Merryfield and Jane Foster enjoy a meal out at Cinnabar, Hitchin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Nominate those helping others in the first Hertfordshire Community Awards

Susan Varvel, last year's Herts Advertiser Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Alistair Woodgate president of St Albans District Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Cathy Benucci

Hitchin independent dealership owner reflects on 10 years in the town

The Car Agents in Hitchin celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a socially distant cake cutting. Picture: Simon Michell