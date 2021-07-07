Grief behind family charity urging others to seek help

Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

A family broken-hearted over the loss of loved ones to cancer have channelled their grief by setting up a charity to help others battling the disease.

The Capon family - brothers Jolyon, from Stevenage, and Luke and their sister-in-law Lucy - have founded Lasting Memories Cancer Trust. It is a charity providing financial support, memorable days and respite breaks to people affected by cancer in Herts, Beds and Cambs.

The charity is a tribute to seven family members who have died of cancer, including Christian - Lucy's husband and Jolyon and Luke's brother. He lost his battle with bowel cancer after two-and-a-half years, dying in July 2017 aged just 36. He left behind his three young children.

The Capon family is urging people in financial hardship as a result of a cancer diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one to cancer, to apply to their charity for a grant.

Luke said: "We know cancer can affect day-to-day things, such as getting to appointments and paying bills, and how expensive essential mobility aids and equipment can be.

"Our grants can also help with purchasing or repairing essential household items and services. We’re here to provide financial assistance to help ease these stresses and make life a little easier."

Lasting Memories stepped in when they heard about Penelope - a Stevenage girl diagnosed with cancer aged just two.

After over a year of treatment, Lasting Memories says she is now "well and in good spirits", and her mum Vikki says "she's been unbelievably strong throughout", but the stress has been huge for the family, including Penelope’s nine-year-old brother Sullivan.

Luke said: "We wanted to give the family a boost, so when Vikki suggested decorating the children’s bedrooms, we jumped at the chance to help."

Vikki said: "It’s something we’ve wanted to do for years and haven’t had the energy, time or money.

"Penelope’s room is Sully’s old room, so was hardly a little girl’s dream bedroom, whilst Sully’s room hadn’t changed since he was four.

"It’s really worked wonders - a fresh start for us all."

To apply for a grant, visit lmcancertrust.co.uk/services/benevolent-fund.

To donate to Lasting Memories, visit lmcancertrust.co.uk/support-us/fundraising.



