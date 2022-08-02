The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Charity allotment space opened at Standalone Farm

Susanne Lashley

Published: 4:00 PM August 2, 2022
Green Care Allotment

Green Care Allotment - Credit: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Letchworth Heritage Foundation has recently welcomed charity Green Care at Norton to open a new allotment area at Standalone Farm.

Green Care is a not for profit social enterprise which uses allotment gardening to bring about positive changes in the lives of people living with loneliness, unemployment, people socially excluded through mental illness, learning difficulties or deprivation.

The venture will allow visitors to the farm to watch the Green Care team in action as they grow a range of produce including fruit, vegetables and fresh flowers which will be on sale at the farm shop with the proceeds going to help fund the charity and its work.

Green Care Veg

Green Care Veg - Credit: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Ray Wilson, director of Green Care said: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with the Heritage Foundation at Standalone Farm to grow fresh produce for sale in the shop.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our work helping local people and would welcome new volunteers."

Stuart Sapsford,  executive director of communities, culture and heritage at the foundation said: “We are very pleased to be working alongside Green Care to develop a farm shop. 

"Locally grown produce very much fits in with the theme of Standalone Farm and will allow our community to access affordable fruit and vegetables."

For more information, go to www.standalonefarm.com/green-care-at-norton

Letchworth Garden City News

