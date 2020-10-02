Advanced search

Letchworth charity golf match raises hundreds for MS therapy centre

PUBLISHED: 11:01 04 October 2020

The 'Where's Ben' team took first prize at the golf competition in aid of Herts' MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Paul Bishop

The ‘Where’s Ben’ team took first prize at the golf competition in aid of Herts' MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Paul Bishop

Letchworth Golf Club hosted the Herts MS Therapy Centre’s inaugural charity golf day last week.

Letchworth Golf Club held a charity golf day in aid of Herts' MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Paul BishopLetchworth Golf Club held a charity golf day in aid of Herts' MS Therapy Centre. Picture: Paul Bishop

Golfers braved the blustery weather to take part in the four-ball event, that saw the ‘Where’s Ben’ team take first prize.

A best individual score of 37 points came from Neil Lobos, with Ross Kemp and Billy Allan winning the longest drive and nearest-the-pin prizes respectively.

A post-golf auction and raffle helped raise £900 for the charity that helps people with MS and other neurological conditions.

Fundraiser Paul Bishop was full of praise for the golfers and all the club’s staff. He said: “It was great to see players coping well with the tricky conditions on a course that was in tip-top shape. Credit should also go to Jim Abraham and his team for looking after us and making us feel welcome in these tricky times. We hope to be back here next year.”

For more information on the charity visit www.hertsmstherapy.org.uk.

