CCTV appeal after charity money stolen from Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses after money from a charity box was stolen at Lister Hospital over the weekend. Picture: Herts police Archant

Money from a charity box at Stevenage's Lister Hospital was stolen last week - and today police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police believe the man was in the area when the money was reported stolen, at around 1.40pm on Sunday.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist police, please contact PCSO Ron Treadwell via email at ronald.treadwell@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/105871/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or via their online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.