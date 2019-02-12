Advanced search

Charity box stolen twice from Stevenage toy shop

PUBLISHED: 11:24 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 13 February 2019

Monkey's Emporium owner Daniel Emery. Picture: Dan Mountney

Monkey's Emporium owner Daniel Emery. Picture: Dan Mountney

Archant

A Stevenage toy shop manager has expressed his sadness after having a charity box stolen from outside his shop for a second time.

Daniel Emery, who runs Monkey’s Emporium in High Street, has seen the box raising money for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice taken twice since the start of the year.

The charity box, which was attached to a full-scale Dalek outside the shop, was first stolen on January 3.

Then, on February 9, despite Daniel using three padlocks to keep the box safe, it was stolen once again.

Speaking to the Comet, he said: “Since the box was first stolen, I have been collecting the money more regularly.

“On Saturday I went to empty the box and found that it had been stolen again.

“It’s a very sad situation.”

If you have information, contact Herts police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/841/19 or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

