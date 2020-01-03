New date set for traditional Hitchin Pancake Races

Hitchin Pancake Day Races 2019. Picture: Tom Bellis Archant

The annual Hitchin Pancake Races will mark a new decade with a change of tradition.

In 2020, for the first time, the races will run on the same day as the Pancake Fayre on Saturday, February 22.

It's a break with tradition for the 20-year-old event - organised by the Rotary Club of Hitchin Priory - which has usually been held on Shrove Tuesday.

Susan Hill-Bird, president of the club, said: "By running the races on a Saturday we also want to attract entries from individuals who would now be able to take part."

For the last 20 years Hitchin's annual Pancake Day Festival has raised more than £150,000 for Garden House Hospice and other Rotary charities.

This year's races will start in St Mary's Churchyard from 11.30am. Entry to the mens, ladies or fancy dress races comes with a fee of £10 per person. Email pancakeraces@hitchinprioryrotaryclub.org to sign up.