Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Petitions to save both Waitrose and the Post Office in Stevenage Old Town have been started by determined residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Walsh, who's from Stevenage, set up the 'Please help us save our Waitrose Stevenage Store' petition on Friday.

The online petition - which addresses Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Borough Council and Waitrose's managing director Rob Collins - raises points such as the 41 years Waitrose has operated in Stevenage, the value of the Post Office housed there and the vibrant and close community the store has created.

Currently, more than 100 people have signed to save the store, which Waitrose says is not "commercially sustainable".

READ MORE: Waitrose in Old Town set to close

As part of the appeal, Laura writes: "Many are devastated to hear the deeply saddening news of the planned closure of our Waitrose branch.

"The store is so much more than 'just a supermarket'. It has become a beloved part of our community is the heart of our Old Town.

"Waitrose Stevenage provides support to our greater community through raising funds for local good causes, as well as supporting one another.

You may also want to watch:

"Our Waitrose is the only larger supermarket in the Old Town area and is home to the ONLY Post Office in this part of Stevenage, making us accessible and accommodating to the most vulnerable members living in the area.

"Many of the customers amongst various age groups have continuously voiced just how much they value our branch and find the store a lifeline over the years."

This follows a petition from the Stevenage Old Town Business & Community Partnership which raises concerns over the planned closure of the Post Office, which is based in the High Street store.

The partnership says: "We feel it is imperative that the council and Post Office take note of the need for this vital service."

The Post Office told the Comet it is looking into a new "permanent solution" for customers.

READ MORE: Post Office seeking 'permanent solution' following Waitrose closure

Comet readers have been busy sharing their thoughts on the move on our Facebook page.

One reader said: "This is very sad news, my partner loves going to Waitrose everyday. Local and very friendly staff always helpful. Wish the decision could be turned around."

Another wrote: "I can't believe that this is happening to Waitrose in Stevenage, when I go in to shop it's always busy. The nearest one now will be in Welwyn, and I won't be going over there very often, if at all."

To view the petitions, go to change.org and search 'Save our Waitrose Stevenage store' and 'Keep the Stevenage Old Town Post Office in the Old Town'.