Advanced search

Chance To Thrive campaign launched to find new foster carers in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 12:26 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 04 October 2019

The Fostering Network estimates that fostering services need to recruit a further 7,220 foster families across the UK. Picture: Archant

The Fostering Network estimates that fostering services need to recruit a further 7,220 foster families across the UK. Picture: Archant

Archant

A campaign to recruit new foster carers has been launched in Hertfordshire this month.

#ChanceToThrive - an initiative from Herts County Council's fostering and adoption team - aims to find caring parents for children in need.

Helen Archer, a foster carer in Stevenage for seven years, says fostering is "one of the toughest jobs that anyone can do, but by far the most rewarding".

Helen is currently fostering two two teenagers, and continues to provide support for Jade - a young woman with additional needs who came to her aged 13.

"The greatest joy of fostering is the privilege of transforming young people's lives," Helen said.

"The children that come through foster care have had a traumatic start to life and their behaviour is often misunderstood. Foster care is about encouraging, and building up young people in a conventional home environment - and giving them hope for their futures."

Chance To Thrive is particularly focused on finding parents for children with additional needs, such as speech and learning disabilities.

You may also want to watch:

Jade, who has a number of additional needs - including autism, ADD and dyspraxia - came to Helen aged 13 having spent time with ten different carers.

Now 20, Jade helps out at "Skills to Foster" training courses in Stevenage and assists with recruitment events in Herts.

She talks of the huge difference it can make to be "welcomed into a family" after the disruption of different homes and schools.

Approximately 70% of children in foster care have an additional need, compared with almost 20 per cent of all other children.

Teresa Heritage, deputy leader of Herts County Council and cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: "All children need a Chance to Thrive, and we are very grateful to all our foster parents who already look after children with additional needs.

"Someone like a police officer, a nurse, midwife, healthcare professional or probation worker, may feel they can use their experience to help them become a foster carer."

If you are interested in foster care, please contact Hertfordshire County Council's fostering and adoption team on 0800 917 0925.

To find out more, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/chancetothrive.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Latest from the The Comet

Chance To Thrive campaign launched to find new foster carers in Hertfordshire

The Fostering Network estimates that fostering services need to recruit a further 7,220 foster families across the UK. Picture: Archant

Beauty and the Beast pantomime cast members in town

The main cast members of Stevenage pantomime Beauty and the Beast outside the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Alan Davies

Multiple A1(M) crashes: One person taken to Lister Hospital

The ambulance service and police were first called to Tea Green, before a second crash on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin

Stevenage students off to a flying start with Airbus mentoring scheme

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller with Olympian Kriss Akabusi at the launch of the Flying Challenge programme. Picture courtesy of Jeremy Close.

North Herts and Stevenage councils set for recycling reward cuts

North Herts Bins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists