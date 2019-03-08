Stevenage cancer charity teams up with Champneys for Hair Loss Friendly treatments

As part of its new 'Hair Loss Friendly Spa' campaign, Champneys will work alongside a Stevenage-based charity to provide tailored spa treatments for women with cancer.

Champneys Health Spa has partnered with Cancer Hair Care - a hair loss support charity - to launch the new scheme.

The Hair Loss Friendly Spa campaign is a free additional service that helps women women who are undergoing cancer treatment to feel welcome and nurtured both during and after their spa visit.

Champneys' trained hair loss friendly therapists will be offering scalp care guidance to guests as well as wig stands and headscarves.

Jasmin Gupta, founder of Cancer Hair Care charity and the campaign, hopes these treatments can boost the women's self-confidence.

She said: "When a woman loses hair, it is often a traumatic experience.

"If left unsupported she can experience image anxiety and isolation.

"Together with Champneys, we can make hair loss one less worry."

Champneys co-owner and chair Dorothy Purdew supports the new initiative and hopes other spa groups will follow Champneys lead.

"When I discovered this fantastic charity I realised how important their unique approach to supporting women is," she said.

Support services for women with hairloss and cancer will be offered at Tring, Henlow, Forest Mere and Springs resorts and Eastwell Manor and Mottram Hall hotels.

The Made For Life foundation - which supports those diagnosed with and recovering from cancer - is also part of the Hair Loss Friendly Spa campaign.

Made for Life's wellness therapies are suitable for all - including those going through cancer treatment.

The treatments will be available across all Champneys spa resorts.

Stevenage's Cancer Hair Care was founded in 2005 as a free support service for all aspects of hair loss.

The charity offer clinics within NHS hospitals and can support men and women of all ages, hair types and ethnicities.

For more information about the services Cancer Hair Care offer, go to cancerhaircare.co.uk or email support@cancerhaircare.com.