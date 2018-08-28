Advanced search

Judges meet to decide North Herts volunteer awards winners

PUBLISHED: 11:20 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 18 January 2019

The Chairman's Volunteer Achievement Awards 2019 judges. From left to right, Comet editor Nick Gill, North Herts CVS’ Anne Taylor, district council chairman John Bishop, and Willmott Dixon’s Steven Roberts and Jack Wells. Picture: Milan Johnston

Archant

The judges for an achievement awards which recognises the work of volunteers in North Herts have met to decide this year’s winners.

The Chairman’s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2019, organised by North Herts District Council and backed by the Comet, takes place on February 8 as part of NHDC’s civic reception.

Ahead of the awards night, judges from sponsors Willmott Dixon, North Herts CVS and the Comet met with NHDC chairman John Bishop at the council’s Letchworth offices on Thursday to go through the nominations for five separate categories – the Caring Award, Dedication Award, Green Award, Sporting Achievement Award, and Young Star Award – and pick the winners.

Councillor Bishop said: “The standard of nominations was extremely high this year. It’s incredible the amount of volunteer hours that support our local communities and help those who are vulnerable or just make life a little better for everyone.

“The hardest category was the dedication award that targets people who work tirelessly, often for decades, and dedicate their free time to helping others.

The judges had a really tough time deciding who was the most dedicated and if possible it would have been great to reward them all in some way.

“Hopefully the nomination itself will go some way to ensure that these people know how valued they are in the local community.”

Winners are being notified this week, as well as those who received nominations.

For more information about the awards, visit north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/chairmans-volunteer-achievement-awards.

