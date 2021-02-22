Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Date set for garden waste collections to restart across Central Bedfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 4:00 PM February 22, 2021   
Carpet of autumn leaves

Garden waste collections are resuming across Central Bedfordshire on March 1 - Credit: Pexels

Garden waste collections will resume across Central Bedfordshire on March 1, having been suspended early in December.

Central Bedfordshire Council says it is not cost effective to provide the service during the winter months as only very low volumes of garden waste are collected.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “Residents are encouraged to read the tags currently making the rounds and being attached to their black bins. It will give them all the information they need to know, including what stays in and what stays out of their garden waste.

“Common contaminants found in garden waste are wood, soil and packaging. These all mean less garden waste can be turned into nutrient-rich compost.

"We also encourage residents to utilise their food waste collections, or consider home composting."

For more about recycling, visit centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/recycling.

You may also want to watch:

Environment
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police officer closure order stevenage

Closure order granted after police drugs raid

Jacob Thorburn

person
Artist impression of bus interchange

Letchworth developer awarded £8 million bus interchange contract

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
preston teddy bears

A bear for every pupil to help boost school's morale

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Icon building in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Appeal against decision to refuse planning permission for flats

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus