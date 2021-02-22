Date set for garden waste collections to restart across Central Bedfordshire

Published: 4:00 PM February 22, 2021

Garden waste collections will resume across Central Bedfordshire on March 1, having been suspended early in December.

Central Bedfordshire Council says it is not cost effective to provide the service during the winter months as only very low volumes of garden waste are collected.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “Residents are encouraged to read the tags currently making the rounds and being attached to their black bins. It will give them all the information they need to know, including what stays in and what stays out of their garden waste.

“Common contaminants found in garden waste are wood, soil and packaging. These all mean less garden waste can be turned into nutrient-rich compost.

"We also encourage residents to utilise their food waste collections, or consider home composting."

For more about recycling, visit centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/recycling.