Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

PUBLISHED: 15:10 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 09 November 2020

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Kerbside collections of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire from December 7 to February 26.

Central Bedfordshire Council says that throughout these months only very low volumes of garden waste are collected, so it is not cost effective to provide the service during this period.

Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date, which will be either the week commencing November 23 or November 30.

From January 11 to 22 residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by placing them next to their recycling bin on their waste collection day.

During the break in service, garden waste can still be recycled at the council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres which are open seven days a week from 9am-5pm, including bank holidays. Certain restrictions due to COVID-19 may be in operation. For opening times visit centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/recycling.

