CCTV image released after large cash sum withdrawn from Stevenage cashpoint with stolen card

A CCTV image has been released today following a fraud case where the offender used a stolen card to withdraw a large sum of cash in Stevenage.

Officers have released the above picture of a man they would like to identify, as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

On Thursday, December 12, bank cards - which are believed to have been stolen from Knebworth - were used in Stevenage. The offender withdrew a large sum of cash from the victim's account.

Det Con Simon Goodship said: "We're aware that some time has passed since the incident took place, but we're just making sure we exhaust all lines of enquiry. If you recognise the man pictured, please get in contact with us, as we believe he may be able to help us with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Goodship directly via email at simon.goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the police's force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/111649/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.