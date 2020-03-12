Advanced search

Police investigate Hitchin distraction theft

PUBLISHED: 16:26 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 12 March 2020

A man has reportedly stolen a number of valuable items during a distraction theft in Hitchin today. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has reportedly stolen a number of valuables during a distraction theft at a business in Hitchin today.

Herts police were called at around 12pm today, following an incident at Satchells Estate Agents in Brand Street.

It was reported that a man had entered and distracted a member of staff by pretending to need assistance and rummaging around her desk.

He left and it was subsequently discovered that an iPhone, bank cards and a driving licence had been stolen.

One witness described the man as wearing a purple hat, grey jacket and dark trousers.

Initial enquiries are continuing at this time.

