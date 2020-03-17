CCTV image released after fraud offence in Stevenage

Officers investigating a fraud offence in Stevenage have released an image of a man they would like to identify, as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV image has been released following a fraud offence in Stevenage where a cashier was tricked into handing over cash.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Thursday, February 13, at Martin’s Newsagent in The Oval.

It was reported that a cashier was tricked into handing over an extra quantity of cash when asked to change banknotes into different denominations.

PCSO Chloe Scott, of the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The offender took advantage of a busy employee, and essentially tricked her into giving him more money than he was entitled to.

“Understandably, this has been a distressing situation for both the victim and the owners of the newsagent, who have been left out of pocket.

“We would like to identify the man pictured as we believe that he may have been in the area at the time, and could have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you do recognise him, please get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you were in the area at the time and believe you may have witnessed the incident, please get in contact with me.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Scott directly via email at chloe.scott@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call their non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/13757/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.