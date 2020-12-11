Advanced search

CCTV released after 91-year-old has purse swiped in supermarket weeks before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:29 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 11 December 2020

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as part of their enquiries into the theft of a 91-year-old woman's purse in Tesco. Picture: Herts Police

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as part of their enquiries into the theft of a 91-year-old woman's purse in Tesco. Picture: Herts Police

An elderly woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Stevenage Tesco less than a month before Christmas, prompting Herts police to launch a public appeal.

Officers investigating a theft at the Tesco in London Road, Stevenage, have released an image of a woman they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

On Friday, November 27, a 91-year-old woman was shopping in Tesco when her purse was stolen from her bag.

PCSO Lewis McClatchie, of the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was clearly a case of someone targeting an older, vulnerable victim for their own personal gain. Thankfully, the victim realised what had happened in time to cancel her debit cards before they could be used.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to be mindful of their property and belongings when they are out and about, especially at this time of year where some people will be looking to take advantage of the Christmas shopping rush.

“We believe that the person pictured was in the store at the time, and could have vital information to assist with our enquiries. If you recognise her, please get in contact with me.”

If you have any information, you can contact PCSO McClatchie directly via email at lewis.mcclatchie@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via a webchat on herts.police.uk/contact or calling the non-emergency 101 number, quoting 41/95636/20.

