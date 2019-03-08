Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police officers have today released a CCTV image of a girl they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Letchworth bus stop.

A 17-year-old girl was at the bus stop in Gernon Road in May when two other girls attacked her unprovoked and punched her in the face.

Officers believe the girl pictured was in the area at the time and may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises her or has any information should contact PC Aaren Kitchin on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/44117/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.