CCTV appeal after early hours theft from car in Letchworth

Do you know this man? Police want to trace him as they believe he can assist with their investigation into a theft from a car in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV image of a man has now been released by police after a sat nav was stolen from a car parked in Letchworth during the early hours of the morning.

Officers are investigating the incident in Oaktree Close, which took place on Sunday, September 1, at approximately 1.45am.

A suspect was captured on CCTV trying to open car doors on the street - the victim's car was accessed, and a sat nav was stolen.

Police would like to identify the man in the image, as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

PC Alex Ward, who is investigating, said: "We hope to talk to the man seen in the images as we believe that he was in the area at the time of the incident, and that he may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

"We are aware that this isn't the clearest CCTV footage, but we're hoping that someone may be able to recognise him - please get in touch if you do."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ward directly via email at alex.ward@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/79264/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.