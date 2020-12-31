Advanced search

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

PUBLISHED: 09:48 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 31 December 2019

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Following an assault in Stevenage Old Town, police are appealing for the public's help in identifying a woman they believe could help their investigation.

On Saturday, October 5, a woman was assaulted by three other women following a dispute over a taxi in Stevenage High Street.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as they believe she was in the area at the time and may be able to assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should should contact PC Poppy Goldman via email at poppy.goldman@herts.pcc.police.uk or by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/91319/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Get active for 30 minutes each day in January and raise money for hospice

Charlotte Sale will take on the MED 30 challenge for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

A doctor’s surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took urgent action following an inspection. Picture: WEBSITE

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Get active for 30 minutes each day in January and raise money for hospice

Charlotte Sale will take on the MED 30 challenge for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

A doctor’s surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took urgent action following an inspection. Picture: WEBSITE

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage pupils leap at chance to design new PTA logo

Reception pupil Haider Khalid with his winning entry, alongside headteacher Rouane Mendel. Picture: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel.

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

A doctor’s surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took urgent action following an inspection. Picture: WEBSITE

Review of the Year 2019: October

Joy Morgan studied midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists