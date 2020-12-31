CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police Archant

Following an assault in Stevenage Old Town, police are appealing for the public's help in identifying a woman they believe could help their investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, October 5, a woman was assaulted by three other women following a dispute over a taxi in Stevenage High Street.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as they believe she was in the area at the time and may be able to assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should should contact PC Poppy Goldman via email at poppy.goldman@herts.pcc.police.uk or by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/91319/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.