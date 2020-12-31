CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault
PUBLISHED: 09:48 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 31 December 2019
Following an assault in Stevenage Old Town, police are appealing for the public's help in identifying a woman they believe could help their investigation.
On Saturday, October 5, a woman was assaulted by three other women following a dispute over a taxi in Stevenage High Street.
Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as they believe she was in the area at the time and may be able to assist their investigation.
Anyone with information should should contact PC Poppy Goldman via email at poppy.goldman@herts.pcc.police.uk or by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/91319/19.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
