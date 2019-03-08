Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Letchworth Broadway burglary: CCTV footage released

PUBLISHED: 17:36 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 18 July 2019

Police would like to speak to the man in the video in connection with the burglary in Letchworth's Broadway

Police would like to speak to the man in the video in connection with the burglary in Letchworth's Broadway

Archant

CCTV footage has been released as part of an appeal to identify a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Letchworth's Broadway.

Shortly after 11am on Wednesday, June 26 a property in Broadway was broken into and items of jewellery were taken.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to identify the man pictured in the video.

Anyone with information should contact the North Herts Local Crime Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/57713/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Most Read

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Latest from the The Comet

East and North Herts NHS group awarded ‘Outstanding’ rating for 2018/19

The CCG has said that they are pleased with the overall rating.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Letchworth mum shares daughter’s ‘heartbreaking’ cystic fibrosis story

Emily Marvell, pictured in 2016. Her mum is appealing for your help after Emily's health has deteriorated over the last year. Picture: Clare Marvell

Joel Byrom column: ‘We must come together as a team and a unit’

Joel Byrom of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters union ‘running out of patience’ with Herts County Council

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists