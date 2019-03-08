Video
Letchworth Broadway burglary: CCTV footage released
PUBLISHED: 17:36 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 18 July 2019
Archant
CCTV footage has been released as part of an appeal to identify a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Letchworth's Broadway.
Shortly after 11am on Wednesday, June 26 a property in Broadway was broken into and items of jewellery were taken.
Officers would like to identify the man pictured in the video.
Anyone with information should contact the North Herts Local Crime Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/57713/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.