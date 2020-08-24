CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the theft, as they believe they may have information which could help with enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday, August 17, between 3.45pm and 4.20pm, a man removed a box of cigarettes from behind a till area at Tesco Express in Middlefields,

The box contained around 50 multipacks of cigarettes, tabacco pouches and vaping equipment.

If you recognise them or you have been offered any cheap cigarettes for sale, you can email PC Joanne Leadbeater on joanne.leadbeater@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information by visiting herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/65754/20.