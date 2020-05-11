Advanced search

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 May 2020

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

CCTV images have been released following the theft of a bank card in Stevenage.

Herts police are circulating the image as they would like to identify this man, as they say he may be able to help with their investigation.

PC Molly Ewins, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have been in the area at the time, and could have information that is vital to the investigation.

“The card appears to have been used fraudulently at shops in the Oval.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Molly Ewins directly via email at molly.ewins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator via online web chat, which can be launched via herts.police.uk/contact or call Herts police on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online.

