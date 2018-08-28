CCTV appeal launched after Hitchin burglary

Police believe this man can help their investigation after a burglary at a property in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a burglary in Hitchin earlier this month.

At around 11.30am on Monday, January 7, a property in Bearton Road was broken into when the offenders gained access through the back garden and smashed the patio door.

They searched a number of rooms before taking a set of keys and an iPad.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, as he may have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you know him, email geoffrey.scarborough@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/2031/19, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.