Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV image of a woman has been released by police after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin.

Officers believe the woman pictured may be able to help with enquiries into the incident which happened on August 16, in a car park in Woolgrove Road.

At around 7.50pm, the offender – a woman – shouted racist verbal abuse towards two victims – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s.

The offender then walked away out of the car park and down Woolgrove Road before getting in a blue Vauxhall Astra and driving off.

PC Natalie Cuozzo said: “Racism will not be tolerated by Hertfordshire Constabulary and we are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident.

“We believe that the woman pictured was in the area at the time and she could have vital information about what happened.

“If you recognise her, or have information about the incident, please don’t hesitate to get in contact.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at natalie.cuozzo@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/66827/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.