CCTV appeal after elderly shopper’s purse swiped in Tesco
PUBLISHED: 14:10 23 November 2020
CCTV images of two women have been released after an elderly lady’s purse was stolen as she shopped in a Stevenage Tesco store.
Police would like to identify and speak to the women pictured, as they were in the area at the time and may be able assist with the investigation.
At around 12.30pm last Monday, November 16, the elderly woman was shopping in Tesco Extra at The Forum when her purse was swiped from her handbag.
If you have information about this, email PCSO Laura Wilkes via laura.wilkes@herts.pnn.police.uk, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/92370/20.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
