Advanced search

CCTV appeal after elderly shopper’s purse swiped in Tesco

PUBLISHED: 14:10 23 November 2020

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Archant

CCTV images of two women have been released after an elderly lady’s purse was stolen as she shopped in a Stevenage Tesco store.

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts policePolice would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Police would like to identify and speak to the women pictured, as they were in the area at the time and may be able assist with the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

At around 12.30pm last Monday, November 16, the elderly woman was shopping in Tesco Extra at The Forum when her purse was swiped from her handbag.

If you have information about this, email PCSO Laura Wilkes via laura.wilkes@herts.pnn.police.uk, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/92370/20.

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts policePolice would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV appeal after thefts from vehicles and sheds

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of thefts from motor vehicles and sheds - including incidents in Kelshall and Sandon. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd

Limited number of fans set to be allowed back into sporting venues if infection rates are low enough

Clubs like Stevenage and St Albans City have had to play games behind closed doors. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

CCTV appeal after elderly shopper’s purse swiped in Tesco

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Surgeon at Lister Hospital ‘overwhelmed’ by appeal response to save his young daughter’s life

There has been an overwhelming response to an appeal for a donor to help save the life of 11-year-old Arya Lloyd, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony Nolan