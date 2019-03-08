Advanced search

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

PUBLISHED: 11:29 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 17 June 2019

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Archant

A police officer has been left with a broken leg after trying to intervene in an altercation between two men on a train.

The British Transport Police have today launched a CCTV appeal after a verbal altercation broke out between two men involving threats of violence on the 23.51 London King's Cross to Cambridge service on May 11, at around 12.50am.

The off-duty officer identified himself as a police officer and tried to intervene.

He attempted to remove one of the men from the train at Letchworth station, but he punched the officer in the face - causing him to fall to the floor.

The two men then began to fight each other, falling onto the officer as he lay on the floor.

The officer suffered a broken leg - which will require weeks off work - and minor facial injuries.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 41 of 11/05/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

