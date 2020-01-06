Video

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato Archant

CCTV footage has been released after a distraction theft took place at a popular business in Letchworth town centre yesterday.

A police investigation is under way after an iPhone XR was stolen from the till area at Fabio's Gelato in Leys Avenue.

The images show a man entering the shop at around 4pm, where he reportedly held a piece of a paper with Spanish writing on it.

He tried to ask staff for help, but they were unable to assist him due to a language barrier.

The man left minutes later, taking the piece of paper with him.

But it was then discovered that an iPhone XR had been stolen from the till area where the man had been standing.

Fabio Vincenti, owner of Fabio's Gelato, said: "We're just upset for the member of staff. In the five years of having a business, this is the first time something like this has happened.

