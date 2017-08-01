CCTV appeal after bike theft at Baldock school

Published: 3:18 PM August 1, 2017 Updated: 8:11 PM November 1, 2020

Do you recognise either of these youngsters? Police want to talk to them in connection with a bicycle theft at Baldock's Knights Templar School. Picture: Herts police - Credit: Archant

Officers investigating the theft of a bike at a Baldock school have today released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The cycle – which was secured at a bike rack – was stolen at Knights Templar School, off Weston Way, at some point between 8.30am and 4pm on Thursday, June 22.

Someone used an implement to cut the lock off the bicycle, which is described as a blue and white Carrera mountain bike.

Officers would like to speak to the three young people pictured in these four images as they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Sara Masella at Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference G3/17/413, or through contacthertspolice.uk/report/crime.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.