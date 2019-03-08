CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police Archant

CCTV images have been released today after an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street at the weekend, which saw a 17-year-old boy arrested.

Officers attended the scene outside Tesco Express at 3.30am on Sunday, after they were called by the ambulance service who were treating a man with head injuries.

The victim said he had been assaulted by a group of males.

A 17-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has since been released under investigation.

CCTV images of three individuals have now been released, and a police spokeswoman said: "We believe they were in the area at the time and could have information which could help the investigation."

Det Con Neil Davies, who is investigating, said: "It has been reported to us that there was a fight in High Street in the early hours on Sunday morning.

"We are in the process of viewing extensive CCTV footage, but we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and particularly those people who filmed it."

Anyone with any information should contact Det Con Davies via email to neil.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime number 41/42392/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

