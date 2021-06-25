Have you herd? Long horn cattle return to Baldock’s nature reserves

Published: 12:50 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM June 25, 2021

Longhorn cattle get moo-ving back to Baldock's Nature Reserve - Credit: Countryside Rights of Way service

English Longhorn cattle have returned to Baldock's Weston Hills, with a flock of sheep set to join them in the next few weeks.

The cattle have already arrived at Weston Hills to graze the northern and southern slopes, with the sheep due to arrive in early July. The livestock will be taking up temporary residence at Weston Hills until September.

Longhorns will also arrive at Ivel Springs in early July and will remain there until September, grazing the pasture land next to the main entrance to the site.

Both nature reserves are owned by North Herts District Council. Its grounds team work closely with the Countryside Rights of Way Service to manage the sites, bringing livestock to graze there each year.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for environment, said: “We are always pleased to welcome back the cattle and sheep to Baldock nature reserves.

"Grazing the sites is very beneficial for biodiversity and they always prove very popular with visitors, so it is a win all round.

"We ask that people are respectful of the cattle and sheep and to always keep their dogs under control and on lead when walking near them.”

NHDC also owns Oughtonhead Local Nature Reserve in Hitchin, which has resident Longhorns grazing at the site all year round.

Grazing is beneficial to grass meadows, helping to keep them healthy and diverse, allowing biodiversity to thrive. Longhorn cattle are specifically chosen to graze these sites due to their docile nature in the presence of people.