Arson suspected after series of cars on fire in Hitchin

Police are investigating a spate of suspected arsons in Hitchin. Archant

Police are investigating a spate of suspected arsons in Hitchin in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were alerted by the fire service at 6.15am this morning (Saturday, December 29) to two vehicles set alight in Walsworth Road, and another in Dacre Road.

The cars involved were a Volkswagen Polo, a Renault Clio and a Volvo Estate, all of which were seriously damaged by the fire.

A cash point nearby was also reported damaged by having a brick or a heavy object thrown at it. The criminal damage is currently being linked to the fires by the investigating officers.

Det Sgt Sarah Gilbertson, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “These fires are being treated as suspected arsons and we have been working with fire service to establish the cause of them.

“We are making active enquiries to find those responsible and patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DS Gilbertson on sarah.gilbertson@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 121 of 29/12/2018.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report