'I will never be able to explain this feeling' - mum's last minute skydive is huge success

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:41 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM September 20, 2021
Carly Stacey from Stevenage has completed a skydive in aid of Darcie's Wish

Carly Stacey from Stevenage has completed a skydive in aid of Darcie's Wish - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

A Stevenage mum has completed a skydive in aid of Darcie's Wish after being enlisted to take on the challenge and raise £400 with just a few weeks' notice. 

Carly Stacey took the plunge yesterday afternoon, after clouds and rain threatened to cancel the event. 

Carly has raised almost £2,000 for Darcie's Wish

Carly has raised almost £2,000 for Darcie's Wish - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

Once the weather cleared, Carly was able to make the jump without a hitch - and has raised almost £2,000 for the charity, which supports parents who have sadly experienced still birth. 

Carly Stacey skydive

Carly stepped up to raise money for Darcie's Wish after someone else dropped out of the fundraiser - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

Carly volunteered to take on the challenge after someone had dropped out, which would have left the charity out of pocket.

"I did it!" Carly exclaimed. "It was amazing. I had all my friends and family there to support me.

Carly Stacey skydive

Carly was exhilarated after completing the charity skydive - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

"It was a bit touch and go because the weather was quite cloudy. I was harnessed up and ready to go, but had to take it all off because the rain came over.

"It was torture having to wait! But I kept really positive and eventually we were able to jump at about 2.30pm. It was incredible.

Carly Stacey and son Freddie 

Carly Stacey and son Freddie - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

"I can't describe the feeling. And we've been watching the donations coming in - everyone has been so generous, it was really overwhelming. I've just jumped out of a plane in order to help people, I will never be able to explain that feeling."

Carly Stacey skydive

All of Carly's friends and family came along to support her at the skydive - Credit: Courtesy of Carly Stacey

Fundraising for Darcie's Wish was sadly put on hold during the pandemic. Now, fundraising is well and truly back on, with founder Kylie Osborn taking on two marathons to raise as much as she can to provide care packages to families at Lister Hospital. 

To support Carly, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CarlyStacey/1.

