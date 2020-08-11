Knebworth carer named national ‘Care UK Hero’ for coronavirus lockdown efforts

Kerry Fish, suite manager at Knebworth Care Home, has been named a national 'Care UK hero'. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A manager at a Knebworth care home has received national recognition for her, and her team’s, efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.

Knebworth Care Home resident Ray poses with his new pet, Garry the African snail. Picture: Supplied Knebworth Care Home resident Ray poses with his new pet, Garry the African snail. Picture: Supplied

Kerry Fish, suite manager at Care UK’s Knebworth Care Home in London Road, has been named a ‘Care UK Hero’ for going above and beyond in recent months.

The nomination formed part of a nationwide search for Care UK heroes throughout the organisation’s 122 care homes.

Alongside her managerial duties, Kerry was praised for her consistent care and dedication she shows to residents.

She has done everything from creating an eco-friendly environment at Knebworth, to organising for Garry, an African Land Snail, to join the home to stimulate the interest of resident and natural history buff, Ray.

Encouraging Ray to take care of and learn more about Garry, Kerry has been singled out for coming up with innovative ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives.

Kerry said: “I am delighted and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone here, who are my heroes.

“Everyone at Knebworth has worked tirelessly over the past few months to ensure that life remains as normal as possible for residents.”

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Kerry’s hard work, and her ability to think outside the box makes a huge difference to the wellbeing of residents here at Knebworth.

“Whether organising for an African Land Snail to join our Knebworth family, or creating a memory wall for residents to enjoy, her dedication and hardworking nature is appreciated by us all.

“Kerry has been a real support to her colleagues too, remaining positive even on the most challenging of days.

“From our nurses and lifestyle coordinators, to our housekeepers and chefs, everyone has done a tremendous job over the past few months, and I cannot thank Kerry and the rest of the team enough for their hard work, which I know is greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”