Care home resident fulfills lifetime ambition with first published book

Hilmar Warenius has published his first book of poetry and musings, tilted 'Smidgens of Verse' - Credit: Foxholes Care Home

A Hitchin care home resident has reignited his life-long love of writing and released his first book of poetry.

Sharing his story during National Storytelling Week - January 29 to February 4 - self-proclaimed bookworm and author, Hilmar Warenius, 80, has used his lockdown experiences at Foxholes Care Home as the motivation that helped him fulfil a childhood ambition.

Hilmar recently took turns sharing his sonnets with other residents to mark NSW.

Titled ‘Smidgens of Verse’, the book of short poems include themes of love, loss and the passage of time.

The catalogue ranges from a hymn about a hated seagull to thoughts on the role of modern science.

Reflecting on key elements of his life, which includes several memoirs to his late wife, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage, Hilmar has contributed 47 pages of reflective poems, which stem from his fascination with interpersonal communication.

He said: “These short poems arose spontaneously in my mind within minutes of certain experiences. Recently, they have been reflective lockdown-evoked poems.

"Others are from earlier times and particularly, a wonderful wife who transformed my life for 44 years and left a grief-filled chasm when she died.

“I hope that these short ‘smidgens’ will provide ideas and feelings to share and discuss, and maybe even trigger dreamy thoughts in the reader’s mind.”

Hilmar arrived at the family-run home in 2021 wanting a change of setting after a prolonged period of isolation throughout the nation’s first official lockdown.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes Care Home, said: “Hilmar is an individual who has truly lived an extraordinary and wonderful life, so we’re extremely proud to have played a part in him achieving a life-long ambition.

"We’re pleased our strong sense of connection and community has helped facilitate Hilmar’s incredible achievement of seeing his life’s experiences published for all to read, and we’re all just so proud of him.”

To purchase Hilmar’s book, visit https://amzn.to/3sck9WB.

Hilmar’s eagerly memoirs is also to be completed this year, and will soon be made available for the public to buy.