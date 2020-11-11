Cars have ‘tyres slashed’ as police investigate criminal damage reports in Hitchin

Six vehicles had their tyres slashed or paintwork damaged in Hitchin last month, leading police to appeal for the public’s help.

Officers are now investigating a series of criminal damage to motor vehicles, and are appealing to the public for any witnesses, information or CCTV footage that may be available.

Between Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28, six vehicles were targeted on three different residential streets in Hitchin.

These are: • A grey Fiat in Berkeley Close

• A grey Audi, grey Mini Cooper and white Audi in Oughton Head Way

• A black Vauxhall and a white Peugeot in Mattocke Road.

Detective Constable Lesley Harmer, who is investigating, said: “Due to the similarities between the reported incidents, and the proximity of the areas in which they took place, we believe that these crimes were all committed by the same offender(s). These vehicles were all parked in residential streets overnight.

“If you live in Berkeley Close, Oughton Head Way or Mattocke Road, and believe you may have witnessed someone behaving suspiciously either during the late hours of Tuesday, October 27 or the early hours of Wednesday, October 28, please get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you live in the area and have some sort of CCTV system installed to your property, or have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage in case you have something that may assist with our investigation.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor, could be key to our enquiries.”

You can send information or footage to PCSO James Cruickshank on james.cruickshank@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively, you can remain 100 per anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.