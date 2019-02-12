Video

Car catches fire near Stevenage supermarket

The car on fire near Sainsbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Cameron Dell Archant

A car caught alight near a Stevenage supermarket at lunchtime – with fire crews called to put out the blaze.

Two crews from Stevenage and Watford responded to reports of a car fire along the access road to Corey’s Mill Sainsbury’s in Hitchin Road at about 12 noon.

The vehicle – a black Ford – was well alight when they arrived, but using a hose reel and breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire – and were stood down at 12.12pm.

The fire was witnessed by Cameron Dell and George Manley, who used their van to block off other vehicles from driving past the fire.

“We had to block the main road because people were standing next to it,” said Cameron.