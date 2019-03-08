Witness appeal launch after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Police are asking for witnesses of a collision in Oaks Cross.

Did you see a car accident in Stevenage yesterday evening?

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

At around 5.45pm on Monday June 24 a red Seat Ibiza collided with a boy on a bike in Oaks Cross.

The ambulance service including the air ambulance attended.

The boy was badly injured and taken to Lister Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

BCH RPU Sergeant Sam Cordingley said: "We are continuing to investigate this collision to establish what happened.

"Although we have spoken to a number of witnesses, we are still keen to speak with anyone else who may have seen the collision."

Please call 101 giving reference ISR 692 of June 24 if you saw anything.