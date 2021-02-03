Flags fly at half-mast in memory of Captain Tom ahead of 6pm clap

Published: 5:33 PM February 3, 2021

Flags fly at half-mast in Stevenage and North Herts in memory of Captain Tom. - Credit: Archant

Flags have flown at half-mast in Stevenage and North Herts in recognition of Sir Captain Tom Moore, who passed away yesterday.

Captain Tom, the 100-year-old veteran who captured the hearts of the nation with his inspiring walks that raised £33million for the NHS, passed away at Bedford Hospital after being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19.

Today, Stevenage Borough Council and North Herts District Council have shown their respects to the beloved veteran by flying flags at half-mast.

In a statement, Martin Stears-Handscomb, leader of NHDC, said: "Today, in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and all of the people whom we have lost due to COVID-19, our flags are flying at half-mast.

"Captain Tom was a beacon of light and a source of inspiration to so many of us in these troubling times.

"The work he did to raise an astonishing amount of money for the NHS was absolutely incredible. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and to all those who have lost loved ones."

Captain Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising walks, that raised £33m for the NHS - Credit: PA

At 6pm tonight, the nation is expected to join forces again in clapping for national hero Sir Captain Tom, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II last summer. Use #ClapForCaptainTom if you're posting on social media.

A spokesperson for the Captain Tom Foundation said: "We are heartbroken by the passing of our founder and inspiration Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"As well as uniting the nation and giving hope when it was needed most, he has been our beacon of light every single day.

"He was so passionate about The Foundation’s vision for a more hopeful world and equal society and was immensely proud of the growing legacy it was establishing in his name.

"We have been working with Captain Tom to create positive impact around causes close to his and the families hearts, from combating loneliness to championing education and equality and of course supporting the incredible NHS carers and frontline workers whom he held in such high regard.

"Captain Tom’s actions inspired people across the world and he was extremely honoured that The Foundation might inspire a new generation of Captain Toms. We can all make a difference and through our continued work we will aspire to ensure Tom’s message of hope becomes an enduring legacy.

"Whilst we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life and will be forever grateful for his optimistic philosophy and wonderful spirit. Thank you Captain Sir Tom. Because of you tomorrow will be a good day for so many more.”