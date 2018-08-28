Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued
PUBLISHED: 10:30 07 January 2019
Archant
A woman has been given a warning by police after a small amount of cannabis was seized at a property in Baldock last week.
A warrant was executed in Orchard Road on Friday morning after reports of suspected drug activity.
PC Shaun Deal, from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Tackling illegal drug use and supply in Hertfordshire remains a priority for the force.”
To report any suspected illegal drug activity, call Herts police on 101, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.