Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

PUBLISHED: 10:30 07 January 2019

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman has been given a warning by police after a small amount of cannabis was seized at a property in Baldock last week.

A warrant was executed in Orchard Road on Friday morning after reports of suspected drug activity.

PC Shaun Deal, from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Tackling illegal drug use and supply in Hertfordshire remains a priority for the force.”

To report any suspected illegal drug activity, call Herts police on 101, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Car fire on A505 near Baldock

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

Herts police were called to Jackdaw Close in Stevenage following the crash.

Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Greenside School

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

The Acle Straight on the A47. A crash between two cars blocked the road on Sunday (January 6).

Latest from the The Comet

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

Car fire on A505 near Baldock

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.

Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Greenside School

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Letchworth-based bank brings home major industry awards

Redwood Bank have won two major industry awards. Picture: Frank Noon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists