Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

A woman has been given a warning by police after a small amount of cannabis was seized at a property in Baldock last week.

A warrant was executed in Orchard Road on Friday morning after reports of suspected drug activity.

PC Shaun Deal, from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Tackling illegal drug use and supply in Hertfordshire remains a priority for the force.”

To report any suspected illegal drug activity, call Herts police on 101, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.