Citizens Advice invites you to support their upcoming music quiz fundraiser

Catherine Bennett, community engagement manager at Citizens Advice North Herts invites you to support their upcoming music quiz fundraiser.

If you know your Rolling Stones from your Stone Roses, Mozart from your Mendelssohn, or your Dr Dre from your Dr Hook, it’s time for you to get your team together and test your music knowledge.

It doesn’t matter if you are the sort of person who could score 39 out of 39 on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 Popmaster, or just needs to hear three opening notes to identify a song. Everyone has music knowledge to contribute to a music quiz team; perhaps you’re an Eighties specialist or know your latest chart hits or Sixties classics.

So, are you and your friends up for the music challenge?

There are plenty of general quizzes and pub quizzes, but music quizzes are rarer and make for a special night. Citizens Advice North Herts, the independent charity providing impartial advice to residents across North Herts and South Cambs will be taking over the main hall at Knights Templar School in Baldock on Friday, October 14.

The event starts at 7pm. You can download the poster and find out more on our website www.northhertscab.org.uk/fundraise

You can have up to eight team members but must buy your tickets in advance of the event so we can manage capacity, book now by emailing communications@nhdcab.org.uk

It’s a family night, so tickets for adults are £10 each, and under 18s are £5 each.

We have a licensed bar, and food some of which is kindly being provided by Letchworth’s legendary vegan restaurant – Vutie Beets, based in The Wynd. If you’ve never tried vegan food from Vutie Beets, you are in for a treat – it’s fresh, healthy, and delicious.

It’s going to be a great night, with live music, and our grand raffle, and if your team wins, you will also each receive the much prized Citizen Advice North Herts winners medal.

Many people do not realise that Citizens Advice organisations up and down the country are all independent charities, we rely on donations and external funding to provide our service. And with the cost of living crisis, our services are in demand more than ever.

So, let’s have fun at the music quiz and raise much-needed funds for Citizens Advice North Herts. It’s a win-win, and your team might also win our prized medals too!