Race for Life Stevenage raises almost £40,000 for Cancer Research UK

Published: 12:00 PM September 9, 2021

Race for Life returned to Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage last weekend - Credit: Cancer Research UK

More than 400 participants have played a part in helping to beat cancer, as Race for Life returned to Stevenage.

People across the town united against the disease last weekend by taking part in the race at Fairlands Valley Park.

Hosted by Heart’s John Darin, Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event returned to the town but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Collectively, runners raised £37,478 for the charity. Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

This year’s Race for Life was the first for some participants with a variety of age groups taking part, while others were Race for Life veterans, running their 20th race! 410 men, women and children ran the 5k and 10k routes.

Now organisers are sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward, as well as their supporters.

And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Pippa Waite, Race for Life event manager in Stevenage, said: “It’s so great to be back doing what we love in Hertfordshire and raising vital funds to beat cancer sooner.

“The sun came out and we had a brilliant day with participants of all ages walking, jogging and running our 3k, 5k and 10k courses around Fairlands Valley Park. Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives and we look forward to seeing people coming out in 2022.”

Did you take part? Send us your pictures to news@thecomet.net.

Can't wait until next year? Welwyn Hatfield's Race for Life will take place at Stanborough Park - Welwyn Garden City - on October 17.

For more information on taking part, returning sponsorship or to make a donation, go to raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org or call 0300 123 0770.