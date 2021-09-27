Gallery
Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival in pictures
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Hitchin's beloved beer and cider festival returned to the town this weekend, after a fallow year due to the pandemic.
The sell-out event, which welcomed patrons between Thursday, September 25 and Saturday, September 25 - was put on by North Herts Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Hitchin Round Table and Hitchin RFC.
North Herts CAMRA's spokesperson told the Comet: "I think everybody enjoyed it!
"The weather was great and we had a mixture of CAMRA members, Hitchin locals, rugby club members, Round Table members - and there was a good couple of rugby matches on the Saturday afternoon which the crowd enjoyed as well!
"It all went very well."
CAMRA's sentiments were echoed by many festival goers, who left comments on social media expressing their delight that the organisation are back and bringing festivals to the people of North Herts.
The annual event is set to return for its ninth instalment in June next year, without booking restrictions. Plans to revive the Stevenage edition - usually held each February - are also currently in motion.
