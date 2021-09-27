Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival in pictures

Gallery

Published: 1:15 PM September 27, 2021

The Morris family enjoy CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival 2021 at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin's beloved beer and cider festival returned to the town this weekend, after a fallow year due to the pandemic.

The sell-out event, which welcomed patrons between Thursday, September 25 and Saturday, September 25 - was put on by North Herts Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Hitchin Round Table and Hitchin RFC.

North Herts CAMRA's spokesperson told the Comet: "I think everybody enjoyed it!

CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival 2021 at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The weather was great and we had a mixture of CAMRA members, Hitchin locals, rugby club members, Round Table members - and there was a good couple of rugby matches on the Saturday afternoon which the crowd enjoyed as well!

The CAMRA team behind this year's beer and cider festival at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"It all went very well."

You may also want to watch:

CAMRA's sentiments were echoed by many festival goers, who left comments on social media expressing their delight that the organisation are back and bringing festivals to the people of North Herts.

Fran Boast and Amanda Tapp joined many beer fanatics at this year's CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The annual event is set to return for its ninth instalment in June next year, without booking restrictions. Plans to revive the Stevenage edition - usually held each February - are also currently in motion.

The Wilson family at North Herts CAMRA's annual beer and cider festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Tim, Sarah, Zoe and Mark sampling the many beverages on offer at CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Kevin Edwards and Michael Wilkins from Hitchin Rugby Club enjoying a pint at CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin Ladies Rugby Team's Sarah Frith, Rebecca Little, Sacha Payne and Holly Watson with a pint at CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival: Jane and Brad enjoy the festival at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Tony Judge, Andrew Dixon and Mike Singleton at the CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival in Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Doughty family enjoy Hitchin's CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Morris family enjoy CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival 2021 at Hitchin Rugby Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon



