Busy morning for Stevenage crews after playground fire near school

PUBLISHED: 07:59 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 30 May 2019

A playground fire near Camps Hill Primary School in Stevenage was one of three call outs in the town this morning. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A playground fire near Camps Hill Primary School in Stevenage was one of three call outs in the town this morning. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Stevenage firefighters have had a busy start to the day - attending three incidents in 2½ hours.

Green Watch Stevenage were first called to Harvey Road in the town at 3.27am after reports that a tyre was on fire.

At 4.11am the fire crew put out a back garden gate which was well alight near a block of garages not far from Austen Paths.

And at 5.07am they were called to fire in the playground near to Camps Hill Primary School off Chells Way.

Green Watch Stevenage are just about to hand over to Blue Watch for the day shift, and will be back on duty at 8pm for their final night shift of the week.

