Campaigners’ anger as injured greyhound put down after Henlow race fall

PUBLISHED: 12:58 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:58 19 December 2018

Henlow Greyhound Track. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Campaign groups have expressed their anger after a dog was put down following a fall at Henlow Greyhound Stadium on Saturday.

Two-year-old greyhound Clona Honey suffered a broken back after falling and hitting railings running around the track at the stadium in Bedford Road.

Despite a downpour of heavy rain on the day of the race, greyhound races are run in all weather so there was no cancellation.

CAGED Nationwide – standing for the campaign against exploitation and death – posted a video of Clona Honey’s fall on their Facebook page, which can also be viewed on the Comet’s website.

The group believe that the weather conditions played a part in the greyhound’s death.

A spokesperson from CAGED Nationwide said: “Greyhound tracks are dangerously configured and to increase the already existing risk of death on a track by racing dogs during atrocious weather conditions is diabolical.”

The campaign group also confirmed that the dog’s trainer, Graham Payne, had been informed of the death by Henlow promoter Kevin Boothby.

In 2017, a CAGED Nationwide advocate monitored all racing results across the country, recording the number of incidents, including falls and bumps.

From January 1 to December 31, there were 1,523 incidents at Henlow, including 1,443 bumps.

The Shut Down Henlow Greyhound Stadium group has been campaigning for the track’s closure for a number of years.

Its organiser, Olivia Greenberg, said of the incident on Saturday: “This has caused uproar as yet another dog has been literally forced to race to death.

“We hold regular protests outside the track raising awareness of this heinous ‘sport’,” she continued.

“Much positive support is received from drivers passing by with usual heckling from the ‘pros’ entering the ground.

“I am organising a final protest for this year, half of which will be in darkness when a candlelit vigil will be held to remember those that have fallen and died in this barbaric industry.”

The Comet has contacted Henlow Greyhound Track for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

