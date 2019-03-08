Campaign group to reveal business plan to save Charlton pub

An artist impression of what a resoted Windmill pub could look like. Picture: Save the Windmill Archant

The Save the Windmill campaign group are hoping to publish their business plans to buy the Charlton pub next month - after an artist's impression of how it could look was released.

The pub closed in June 2015 after successive tenants struggled to make a go of the business, and brewery group Charles Wells sold the building, but it remains unused as its current owner is reluctant to sell.

The campaign group are hoping to purchase the Windmill and return it to its former glory, with member Phil Jarvis saying: "The Save the Windmill campaign group are confident that with the support of the local community a realistic offer can be made to purchase the pub, which is registered as a Community Asset, and develop its superb location as a thriving community hub.

"With local financial backing, they plan to appeal to the owner's self-proclaimed sense of community spirit and persuade him to sell it back to the community.

"The group will be launching their business plan to the public on June 24 at 7pm, at an open meeting at The Sun Hotel in Hitchin, with support from Bernard Lee, an industry expert who has carried out an independent business evaluation of the group's proposals."

Along with a grant from the Plunkett Foundation's More than a Pub Programme, The Windmill Community Pub Ltd is now registered with the Financial Conduct Authority and can start to raise money towards the initial purchase and refurbishment, with a target of £450,000.

Phil was keen to thank local artists Keith Hornblower who produce an artist's impression of how the Windmill could look, while also revealing that the group have commissioned plans to outline the pub's future look.

"The group are very grateful to local artists like Keith Hornblower, who volunteered their services to illustrate how The Windmill could look with support from the community," said Phil.

"The group has commissioned architectural plans that show how the existing pub footprint could be better designed to double the seating and eating capacity and to maximise the riverside views.

"Few could argue that The Windmill Pub sits in an idyllic location, and could offer more to the community, indeed local walkers still continue to frequently pack out the car park to enjoy the country walks that start from the pub."