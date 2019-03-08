Councillor calls for mobility scooter speed limit in Stevenage town centre

A call has been made for a speed limit to be imposed on mobility scooters in Stevenage town centre.

Deputy leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Joan Lloyd, says some scooters can reach 8 mph. "In the town centre, that is far too fast," she said. "We should be looking to limit them to 4 mph.

"They have no bells or horns and, if they come up behind you at 8 mph, you can't get out of the way. You can't hear them because they are electric.

"We need to be more concerned about the use of mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs."

Cllr Lloyd, who uses a mobility scooter, made the remarks at a meeting of the council's executive, where councillors approved a new strategy which aims to make Stevenage a leader in sustainable transport.

Cllr John Gardner, executive member for environment, said this is the first time the issue has been raised and there are no plans to consider a speed limit.