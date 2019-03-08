Herts police joins national firearms surrender campaign

People across Hertfordshire are being urged to hand over unlicensed firearms and ammunition as part of a two-week surrender campaign.

Herts police is taking part in a national drive to reduce the number of unwanted firearms and ammunition that could potentially fall into criminal hands.

During the campaign, which runs from Saturday until August 4, members of the public can hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Anyone wishing to do so is being urged to call 101. Specially trained officers will arrange to come and collect the weapon(s), or advise on how to apply for their required certificate.

Supt Catherine Akehurst said: "We are pleased to be supporting this important national campaign which is an opportunity to dispose of weapons safely and with peace of mind.

"Any firearm in the wrong hands can have a devastating impact. If you or a family member has an illegal or unwanted firearm please take this opportunity."

Anyone handing over firearms during the campaign will not face prosecution for possession of a weapon at the point of surrender. They can also remain anonymous if preferred.

However, any surrendered weapons found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

The campaign is also an opportunity for members of the public to call 101 and find out how they can apply for certification in order to own a firearm legally.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: "Fortunately there is very little gun-related crime in Hertfordshire.

"As part of wider crime prevention and reduction initiatives, this firearms surrender campaign can only help make the county safer and continue to keep this type of crime low."

The national firearms surrender campaign is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service.

Jo Clews, head of NABIS, said: "Even though UK firearm offences remain at relatively low levels compared to other countries, we cannot be complacent and this surrender will help remove further potential harm from our communities."