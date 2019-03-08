Pirton resident says proposed double yellow lines are "a tragedy waiting to happen"

Cars parked outside the twelve cottages on Holwell Road will be removed after the introduction of double yellow lines. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Pirton villagers have been left outraged by plans to build double yellow lines on a stretch of road outside their cottages.

HGVs passing through Pirton during construction in 2018. Picture: Archant HGVs passing through Pirton during construction in 2018. Picture: Archant

Residents living on a row of 12 cottages in Holwell Road - next to the CALA Homes Elm Tree Farm estate - have been told they might have to park their cars in a new space, and face a walk along a busy road to reach their homes.

The planning application submitted by CALA Homes and Hertfordshire County Council proposes that double yellow lines will be in place outside numbers 2 to 24 Holwell Road.

Adrian Muxley, a resident of one of the Holwell Road cottages - known locally as the Twelve Apostles - has called the plans "ridiculous" and "a danger to pedestrians".

"We were not contacted by CALA and HCC Highways," he said.

"The cars parked along the road here act as a barrier between the houses and passing traffic.

"Cars will be flying past front doors, many of which house young children. It is a tragedy waiting to happen."

Diane Burleigh, vice-chair of Pirton Parish Council, called the decision "an outrage" and "so harmful to the people of the Twelve Apostles".

"Cars coming down Holwell Road will now see a wide road completely free of traffic, and the stopping distance could be very short indeed - it will be almost impossible for people to step out of their houses," she added.

This is the latest in a series of disputes between Pirton residents and CALA developers, which constructed 78 homes for the Elm Tree Farm site on the eastern edge of Pirton.

In June last year, CALA won an appeal to bring heavy construction traffic through Holwell Road, after North Herts District Council's planning control committee had three times rejected the request on safety grounds.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesperson told The Comet: "We are aware of residents' and parish council concerns regarding the proposal of yellow lines on Holwell Road.

"This proposal is currently in the planning consultation stage and residents are encouraged to send any formal objections to the local planning authority, North Herts District Council."

MP for Hitchin and Harpenden Bim Afolami has written to NHDC in support of Pirton Parish Council, arguing that the application will bring "unfavourable consequences to current residents."