Stevenage's 2021/22 cabinet to focus on COVID recovery

Published: 4:52 PM May 27, 2021

Council leader Sharon Taylor has set out the aims of her cabinet for 2021/2022 - Credit: Stevenage Council

The Annual Meeting of Stevenage Borough Council held at the Gordon Craig Theatre saw the executive team for 2021/22 appointed.

Following the election, no changes have been made the line up of portfolio holders.

Sharon Taylor remains the council leader and portfolio holder for communications and community wealth building , with Joan Lloyd continuing as deputy leader.

Cllr Lloyd is also portfolio holder for resources and property.

The other portfolio holders are Cllr Lloyd Briscoe for economy, enterprise and transport, Cllr Rob Broom for neighbourhoods and co-operative council, Cllr John Gardner for environment and regeneration, Cllr Richard Henry, for children, young people, leisure and culture, Cllr Jackie Hollywell for communities, community safety and equalities and Cllr Jeannette Thomas for housing, health and older people.

Sharon Taylor told the Comet: "My cabinet for 2021/22 will be focussed on delivering against the ‘Recovery from COVID’ agenda for Stevenage with each cabinet member ensuring their portfolio plays a full part for our residents in delivering an inclusive, green and forward-looking recovery for the town.

"Key to that focus will be continuing to deliver the three top delivery programmes for Stevenage; regeneration of the town centre, providing homes for local people and cooperative neighbourhoods delivering safe, clean and green streets in partnership with local residents.

"Overarching those programmes will be our thematic priorities: Climate change – delivering our target of zero carbon by 2030, community wealth building – ensuring Stevenage people benefit from jobs, training and apprenticeships, and our equalities commission which will be listening to the voices of our diverse communities across the town.

‘We are looking forward this year to seeing significant progress taking place across the town in delivering the priorities that Stevenage people have told us are important to them and as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted, we look forward to getting out there to engage with our community on the many exciting improvements we want to see across the town."